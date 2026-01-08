403
JD Vance Defends ICE After Minneapolis Shooting
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by one of its officers.
“You can accept that this woman’s death is a tragedy while acknowledging it’s a tragedy of her own making,” Vance wrote on X. “Don't illegally interfere in federal law enforcement operations and try to run over our officers with your car. It's really that simple.”
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith identified the victim as 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen and mother.
Smith demanded a full investigation into the incident, arguing that ICE’s presence has intensified fear in the community. “ICE must end this operation now and leave Minnesota,” she posted on Instagram. “Their presence is a clear and present threat that is terrorizing our community.”
Vance countered that the episode would only reinforce the administration’s determination to continue ICE missions. “I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president and the entire administration stands behind them,” he said in another post. “To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them and threatening them: congratulations, we’re going to work even harder to enforce the law.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also defended the agents, claiming Good had been “stalking and impeding” officers throughout the day and attempted to “weaponize her vehicle” by trying to run over one of them.
