U.S. J.D. Vance Uncertain About Gaza’s Governance Future
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged uncertainty about who will govern Gaza in the coming months, reflecting the enclave’s precarious political situation amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Speaking on Tuesday during a visit to a newly opened coordination center in Israel, Vance was accompanied by President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Describing the ceasefire progress as “better” than expected, Vance expressed cautious optimism for a durable resolution to the two-year war.
When reporters pressed him on Gaza’s future leadership, Vance stated plainly, “I don’t know the answer to that question.” He emphasized the immediate priority, saying, “We need to reconstruct Gaza and make sure both the Palestinians living there and the Israelis can have some measure of security and stability… Then we’ll worry about what the long-term governance of Gaza is.”
The ceasefire was brokered under Trump’s 20-point peace plan in early October. However, the truce has been volatile: on Sunday, a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers, prompting Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 28 people in Gaza. Both Israel and Hamas quickly reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire despite the flare-up.
Vance dismissed claims his visit was rushed to salvage the truce, expressing confidence that “we’re going to be in a place where this peace lasts.” Yet he delivered a stark warning about Hamas, cautioning that if the militant group does not cooperate, it “would be obliterated.”
President Trump has threatened “heavy force” against Gaza should Hamas “continue to act badly,” vowing the group would be “eradicated” if it violated the peace agreement. Under Trump’s plan, Hamas is expected to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, though Trump has noted the group remains a security force “for a period of time.”
Hamas won elections in Gaza in 2006 but has since clashed with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs parts of the West Bank and deems Hamas illegitimate. Despite this, polls at the time showed Hamas enjoyed majority support among Palestinians. No elections have been held in the Palestinian territories since then.
