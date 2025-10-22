Key Talks On Ladakh Statehood Underway At Kartavya Bhawan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A crucial meeting between representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) with senior officials of the Union Home Ministry is underway in Delhi on Wednesday.

The officials and leaders are likely to discuss key issues concerning Ladakh, including the demand for statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, and the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detained figures.

The meeting, being held at Kartavya Bhawan 3, marks the first formal dialogue between Ladakh's leadership and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following the recent violence in Leh that left four civilians dead and nearly 100 others injured.

Representatives attending the meeting on behalf of the Leh Apex Body include Thupstan Chhewang, Chhering Dorjay, and Ashraf, while the Kargil Democratic Alliance is represented by Asghar Ali Karbalai, Qamar Ali Akhun, and Sajjad Kargili. Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan is also participating as a public representative representing both organisations.

Sources said the meeting will also deliberate on compensation for the families of those killed and injured during the violent clashes.

The discussions follow the Centre's decision to order a judicial probe led by a former Supreme Court judge into the September 24 violence, after which the Ladakh bodies agreed to resume talks.

Earlier, on October 6, both the LAB and KDA had declined to meet central officials, citing the government's failure to address their demands.

The MHA's eight-member subcommittee includes LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Ashraf Barch, and lawyer Haji Mustafa from Leh, while the KDA's representation includes Asgar Ali Karbalai, Sajjad Kargili, Qamar Ali Akhoon, and Kargil MP Haji Hanifa.

The September 24 unrest erupted on the 15th day of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Protesters clashed with security forces, vandalised public buildings, and set a BJP office and a police vehicle ablaze.

The Centre later blamed Wangchuk for inciting the violence, invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against him and transferring him to Jodhpur jail.