Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thamma' Collects Rs 25.11 Cr On Day One

New Delhi – Horror comedy film“Thamma”, starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has earned Rs 25.11 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, production banner Maddock Films announced on Wednesday.

The film, billed as a gripping love story set against a bloody theme, is the fifth entry in the studio's much-ambitious franchise - the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). It was released in theatres across the country on Tuesday.

Maddock Films shared the box office collection of the movie on its official social media handles.

“The box-office is THAMMALA-fied! The thrill is real,” the studio wrote on Instagram alongside a poster which stated that the movie amassed Rs 25.11 in net box office collection (NBOC) on day one.

“Thamma” follows Alok Goyal (Ayushmann), a journalist whose life takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious encounter with Tadaka (Rashmika), an otherworldly woman who saves him during a trek in the mountains.