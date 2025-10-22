AIADMK, BJP Urge Stalin Govt To Act On War Footing Amid Heavy Rain Alerts In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issuing red and orange alerts for several districts across Tamil Nadu, opposition leaders -- AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran -- on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take immediate precautionary and relief measures to prevent loss of life and property.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal was expected to bring very heavy rain to the northern coastal districts, including Chennai, and the Cauvery Delta region.

“As there is a possibility of increased rainfall, I urge the DMK government to take precautionary measures on a war-footing basis,” he said.

He appealed to the public to remain alert and follow all safety advisories issued by authorities.

The former chief minister also instructed AIADMK administrators and party cadres to stay vigilant, assist residents in affected areas, and coordinate with local authorities to provide help where needed.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran echoed similar concerns, calling upon the ruling DMK to ensure that all preventive measures are taken in view of the forecast for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts.

Citing reports that two separate low-pressure systems had developed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, he said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for eight districts and an orange alert for ten others.

“At this crucial juncture, the DMK government must not restrict itself to mere video conferences. It should act on a war footing and make all necessary preparations to face any potential disaster,” he said, referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's recent virtual review meeting with District Collectors.

The BJP leader emphasised that the state administration must remain fully prepared to manage emergencies arising from the intensifying northeast monsoon.

He also appealed to fishermen and the general public to exercise caution and prioritise safety during this period of heavy rainfall.