Why Trump's China Trade War Retreat May Be Fleeting

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Donald Trump's Liberation Day sure seems like a long time ago. In its place comes Capitulation Day, as the self-proclaimed“Tariff Man” caved in to China's Xi Jinping faster than even the investment bulls had hoped.

Blinked. Flinched. Retreated. Quit. Swerved. Blanched. Forfeited. Wavered. All are words America's most mercantilist leader in 125 years hates now that they're being used to describe how China outmaneuvered his White House with the tariff truce announced Monday in Geneva.

Trump and his surrogates are pretzeling themselves trying to spin this as anything other than a disastrous climbdown . But there's just no way to sugarcoat the popping of champagne corks in Beijing today as Trump's 145% tariffs are collapsed to 30% for at least 90 days.

Yet the odds of this economic armistice holding are even lower than Trump's flagging approval rating. While there are many reasons why, here are the three biggest.

One, headlines about Trump cowering amid plunging markets are sure to pull him back into the fray. If there's anything that animates the art-of-the-deal president, it's being perceived as the“loser” in any negotiation.

Headlines about his about-face and Xi skillfully playing the long game – giving Trump little in return for the pause beyond dropping its new 125% tariffs – will surely enrage Trump.

So will news analysis articles on how Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other Asian nations can outmaneuver Trump the same way Team Xi did.

This“total reset,” as the White House calls it, is by far“Trump's biggest climbdown to date,” says Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer. Beijing, adds Mark Williams, economist at Capital Economics, just“successfully called Trump's bluff.”

Trump's return to the trade-war battlefield isn't assured. But the chances that he just sits back and lets a humiliating news cycle play out in real time don't seem great. It would require a level of poise and self-control that the mercurial 78-year-old from Queens has seldom, if ever, displayed before.

But Trump's tactical retreat in the hottest theater of trade-war confrontation sends a message to other world leaders dreading their visits to the Oval Office: plunging markets will change Trump's mind in an instant.

Events in Geneva are a“sign that the US is more desperate than China to deliver the 'de-escalation' message to the market,” analysts at Jeffries, an investment bank, write.

Two, China is very unlikely to cede the concessions Trump thinks he deserves.

Now, of course, comes the hard part. Trump is sure to see his share pullback to a 30% tariff from 145% as a gift to Xi, deserving of some serious reciprocity.

Team Xi will likely have a very different view. From Beijing's perspective, Trump looked into the financial abyss and saw irate Wall Street titans glaring back at him.