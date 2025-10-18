Salik Strengthens Its Digital Ecosystem With Innovative Communication Channels



Achieved more than 92% customer satisfaction rate

More than 10.5 million transactions completed since the beginning of the year

Al Haddad: Enhancing customer comfort and elevating digital experience remain central to Salik's strategy Development of advanced smart systems for vehicles (with accuracy reaching 99.9%)

Dubai, UAE – October 2025: Salik PJSC (Salik), Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, has announced the expansion of its digital ecosystem with a suite of innovative communication channels, in line with its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer services and investor relations.

The latest development phase includes the launch of an upgraded version of the Salik mobile application and the rollout of an interactive WhatsApp channel, bringing the total number of Salik's communication touchpoints to nine. These include the company's website; social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X); the Investor Relations App; SMS services; as well as multiple digital channels enabled through partnerships with public and private entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Digital Dubai, Careem, and 17 leading banks across the UAE.

This initiative reflects Salik's strategic vision to lead the smart mobility sector. The company's digital platforms have witnessed continued growth in both usage and engagement levels, demonstrating customer confidence and ease of access to its services.

Since the launch of the new mobile app on 25 July 2025, more than 89,667 new downloads have been recorded across iOS and Android systems, with more than 800,000 active users to date. This number is expected to rise further with the upcoming release of the second version of the app, featuring a range of new enhancements to be announced in due course.

Additionally, 150,000 customers have received vehicle insurance renewal notifications via the new WhatsApp channel, which has recorded a notable increase in successful renewal interactions. Adoption is anticipated to grow further as additional upgrades to this service are introduced.

Since the start of 2025, Salik's digital channels have facilitated more than 10.5 million transactions, underscoring their role in improving customer satisfaction by diversifying and simplifying service access. Overall customer satisfaction has exceeded 92%, reaffirming Salik's position as a leading provider of integrated digital experiences that support Dubai's journey towards smart and sustainable mobility.

A Strategic Milestone:

Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said:“Customer comfort and continuous enhancement of the digital experience are at the heart of our strategy. We continue to invest in innovative technologies to deliver seamless, secure, and smart services that support Dubai's ambitious digital transformation goals while adhering to the highest global standards of sustainability and operational efficiency. The latest development in our digital platforms, including the enhanced Salik app, marks a key milestone in building a fully integrated smart mobility ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our smart services portfolio to ensure greater convenience and efficiency for our customers while reinforcing Dubai's global leadership in mobility and smart infrastructure.”

Driving Smart Mobility and Quality of Life:

This achievement adds another milestone to Salik's record of innovation, reinforcing its contribution to enhancing mobility efficiency and quality of life in Dubai. The company continues to invest in strengthening its digital infrastructure and smart systems, including cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity, by adopting leading global best practices.

Salik has also developed advanced vehicle recognition systems with an accuracy rate of 99.9%, alongside expanding the scope of its Salik eWallet to include a wider range of smart services.

About Salik PJSC:

Salik PJSC was established as a public joint stock company in June 2022 under Law No. (12) of 2022.“Salik”, meaning“smooth traffic flow” in Arabic, is the exclusive operator of Dubai's toll gates, managing the emirate's automatic toll collection system using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technologies.

Salik currently operates eight toll gates located across key strategic corridors, particularly along Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's main transport artery. In 2023, a total of 593 million trips were recorded through Salik's toll gates by residents and visitors alike. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), Salik holds the exclusive right to operate all existing and future toll gates across the Emirate of Dubai.