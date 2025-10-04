WATCH Matt Riddle Explodes During Podcast, Physically Assaults Reporter Over Comments

Matt Riddle's appearance on TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast ended in chaos after a heated exchange with the host led to a physical altercation. The former WWE star, now wrestling with MLW, was discussing a potential fight with Jake Paul when tensions boiled over.

During the conversation, Riddle expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Jake Paul in a fight, claiming he would have the upper hand. However, the host pushed back, suggesting that Riddle might be more interested in a lucrative payday than an actual bout. That implication didn't sit well with Riddle.

“I feel like you're kind of looking more so for a payday,” the host said, before quickly trying to walk it back.“No, that's not what I'm trying to say.”

Riddle didn't accept the clarification. He erupted, cursing out the host and accusing him of disrespect. He also brought up past grievances, including being repeatedly invited to the podcast and being dragged into controversy involving CM Punk.

“This is the thing, I like, when people either say, 'That's not what I'm trying to say,' or 'No disrespect.' When you fking say something disrespectful,” Riddle snapped.“Let's be honest, I've done your fking shty podcast how many times? Three, four fking times? I'm not even fking here to talk to you motherfker. I'm here to wrestle at MLW where I was the former World Champion. I'm about to be the fking World Champion again. I don't know why you bring up CM Punk, I get a bunch of fking headaches all the f**king time.”

The situation escalated as Riddle stood up and physically attacked the host. Witnesses say he lifted the reporter and slammed him onto the table, which broke under the impact. When the host tried to get up, Riddle shoved him down again.

“What are you fking worried about? Yeah? Are you fking serious? Take that sh** off. Fking tired of this sh,” Riddle shouted.

The podcast abruptly ended as Riddle stormed off the set, leaving crew members and onlookers stunned. No official statement has been released by TMZ Sports or MLW regarding the incident.

The altercation has sparked widespread concern and speculation about Riddle's future appearances and his relationship with media outlets moving forward.