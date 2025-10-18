403
SAI International's 'Mission 100 Libraries' Empowers 15,000 Students From Odisha
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th October 2025: SAI International School is once again living up to the vision of its Founder, Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, through the life-changing initiative "Mission 100 Libraries", which is dedicated to bridging the lacuna in access to quality educational material for students belonging to varied socio-economic backgrounds. Initiated in December 2015, the Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo's 100 Libraries Project aimed to establish 100 mini, well-filled libraries in government and private schools in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and surrounding regions. What started as the transformation of a storeroom into a lively library in a small government school has now become an inclusive movement and force.
Evidence indicates that most of the resource-deprived schools in Odisha do not have even a minimal library. For thousands of young people, this equates to being deprived of imagination, discovery, and the bedrock of lifelong learning. "A vibrant library is not a luxury; it is the heartbeat of learning, a gateway to dreams, and an essential steppingstone in shaping every child's journey towards knowledge and a brighter future," the initiative emphasizes.
As part of the project, every school spotted is provided with an almirah, 500 books (Odia, English, Hindi), and necessary furniture. Teachers are given basic training to administer the libraries and provide maximum benefit. Periodically, libraries are replenished with books selected by the schools. Mission 100 Libraries have touched more than 15,000 children in Odisha so far, with a target to add four new libraries each year and reach 2,000 more children every year.
The movement is supported by money generated from SAI International's hallmark events - UNWIND, an all-school festival drawing more than 30,000 visitors every year, and SAITED, a STEM Fest following the TED Talks format with prominent speakers from organizations like ISRO and NASA. The surplus from these events is pumped directly into the Mission 100 Libraries program.
In addition to establishing libraries, students of SAI International actively interact with other students in these schools by conducting interactive sessions on reading, safety on the internet, food security, and career orientation. Activities such as "Healthy Minds, Happy Hearts" continue to develop self-esteem, empathy, kindness, and peer support, where safe and welcoming environments for emotional well-being are established.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, "Mission 100 Libraries is a live legacy to the ideals of our Founder, Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, whose vision of empowering all children through education formed the cornerstone of SAI International. He strongly believed that the real strength of a nation can be achieved by educating all the children, and that remains the guiding pillar of all our initiatives. A library is more than books, but it is a portal to knowledge, opportunity, and possibility. By this mission, we envision cultivating curiosity, sparking imagination, and inspiring hundreds of thousands of young minds to dream big, do more, and help shape a brighter future for our country."
"We feel privileged that our school was chosen under the visionary 100 Libraries Mission of Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder of SAI International. His noble initiative has inspired our students to embrace the joy of reading.
The enriching collection of books from SAI International has broadened our students' horizons, opening doors to new ideas and opportunities. We sincerely thank Late Dr. B.K. Sahoo Sir and Chairperson Dr. Silpi Sahoo Ma'am for continuing his legacy of spreading the light of education", said Kishore Chandra Nayak, Headmaster, GOVT. HIGH SCHOOL BAHADALPUR DUMDUMA.
With relentless efforts, the initiative is gradually inching its way toward achieving its mission, not only building libraries, but hope and empowerment beacons throughout Odisha.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Late Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.
