Sacked Bengaluru Infosys Techie Confesses To Filming Women In Washroom, Says Derived 'Satisfaction', Collected 50 Videos
The accused reportedly mentioned that he felt a sense of "satisfaction" from watching these videos and had downloaded over 50 such clips on his phone, the report said.Also Read | Infosys techie held in Bengaluru for filming women in toilet; sacked How did the incident unfold?
The woman who reported the incident in the First Information Report (FIR) said that she saw Nagesh filming her from the next cubicle while using the washroom, panicked, and raised an alarm. Other employees rushed over. His phone was seized and contained several videos, which HR later deleted in the woman's presence, NDTV reported.
The accused has recorded more than 30 videos of different women inside the office washroom, which was present on his mobile phone, according to an internal investigation. This sparked further outrage, particularly after the woman's husband learned of the incident and approached the management.
The woman also filed a formal complaint at the Electronic City police station. Following her complaint, based on her statement and the collected evidence, Swapnil was arrested. He now faces serious charges, including invasion of privacy and sexual harassment.Infosys clarifies
Infosys issues an official statement confirming that the employee has been terminated.
“We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the company,” Infosys said.
“We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further. Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the company's Code of Conduct seriously," Infosys further said.
