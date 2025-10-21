Delhi AQI Today: 2 Days After Diwali, National Capital Continues To Grapple With 'Very Poor' Air Quality

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi AQI today: Delhi residents woke up to thick layer of smog blanketing the city. The alarming pollution levels and deteriorating air quality since Diwali festival is raising concerns. On Wednesday, October 22, the capital city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 345, which falls in very poor category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As Delhi residents continue to breathe in the polluted toxic air, certain places across the city recorded worst air quality around 380 AQI at 6:15 AM, including Ashok Vihar, Bawana and Dilshad Garden. Most stations registered an AQI in the very poor range of 300 to 400 while a few fared better such as DTU, IGI Airport and Lodhi Road. These places recorded AQI in the poor category that is below 300.

Due to high pollution level, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 19 imposed the Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which continues to remain effective in Delhi.

To control pollution, CAQM directed the daily mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads as part of GRAP Stage 2. Besides this, the Commission called for increased parking fees, enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition sites and an increase in the frequency of public transport such as bus and metro services. It also issued orders to authorities to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply as it called for strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power.

The CAQM in an official statement said,“Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.”