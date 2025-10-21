Dubai Jewellers See Brisk Demand As Indian Festive Season Kicks In

Premiums on bullion in India have reached the highest levels in over a decade as retailers and investors stepped up bar and coin purchases before the holidays. Reported numbers were as high as $25 per ounce above official domestic prices.

Upstream flows also accelerated into the season as India's gold and silver imports significantly strengthened. This resulted as banks and jewellers secured their advanced inventory ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. Furthermore, India's annual retail inflation eased to 1.54% in September 2025, the lowest in eight years, improving and fortifying India's overall buying capacity, especially leading up to the two festivals.

On the other hand, business confidence in the UAE remains strong because of growth in new orders and output in key sectors, including retail. These signs show that Dubai is a suitable and fertile ground for premium retail launches.

Ultimately, October proves to be an ideal month for the new Kiara Jewellery locations as it is strategically timed to take advantage of the generally observed festive buying cycles. In this regard, the company recently launched two new branches to meet the peak consumer purchasing behaviour of precious metals and fine jewellery related to Dhanteras and Diwali.

Patrons and jewellery aficionados alike now have more stores to visit to satisfy their thirst for intricately created gold pieces. As co-founder Ada Panday explains, the decision to open two new outlets in time for Dhanteras and Diwali serves as the quintessential representation of cultural celebration and foresight.