Egypt, Qatar Discuss Gaza Aid, Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Tuesday with Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement.

The meeting, held at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi, Qatar's Chargé d'Affaires in Cairo Maryam bint Ahmed Al-Shaibi, and Jassim Muftah Al-Muftah, director of Al-Misnad's office.

Madbouly said that Egyptian-Qatari relations are at their strongest, noting the close cooperation between Cairo and Doha in mediating a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza. He added that joint Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. efforts had been instrumental in achieving progress toward halting the conflict.

The Prime Minister stressed that coordination continues in the post-ceasefire phase, emphasizing that ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents remains Egypt's top priority at this stage.

Madbouly also commended Al-Misnad's experience in humanitarian work, noting that she had previously overseen the aid portfolio at Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family, which would help strengthen joint efforts between the two countries.

For her part, Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi praised Qatar's ongoing support, noting that coordination between both sides has led to the preparation of more than 80,000 shelter tents for Gaza residents, including 30,000 tents already delivered to Egypt's Arish city in North Sinai ahead of their transfer into the enclave.

Morsi added that bilateral cooperation also covers healthcare, employment, and youth empowerment, in addition to other ongoing social and development initiatives.

Minister Al-Misnad expressed appreciation for Egypt's collaboration, reaffirming that Qatar's Ministry of International Cooperation attaches great importance to deepening partnership with Cairo. She explained that Qatar's humanitarian efforts in Gaza are being implemented through organizations such as the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent, adding that the initial shipment of 30,000 tents has already reached Arish as part of a plan to deliver over 80,000 tents before winter.

Al-Misnad also announced that Qatar, in coordination with Egyptian authorities, plans to help treat injured Palestinians from Gaza and to support the construction of a new hospital in Upper Egypt as part of broader health cooperation between the two countries.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's readiness to facilitate the signing and implementation of new bilateral agreements, welcoming Qatar's initiative to build a hospital in Upper Egypt as“a valuable contribution that complements national efforts to expand healthcare infrastructure in the southern governorates.”