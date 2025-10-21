403
Polish Authorities Apprehend Eight for Sabotage Plot
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that authorities have apprehended eight individuals suspected of orchestrating sabotage-related activities.
These arrests were conducted across multiple regions in the country by the ABW (Internal Security Agency) in coordination with additional agencies.
Tusk conveyed the information via the U.S.-based social media platform X, stating, "ABW (Internal Security Agency), in cooperation with other services, detained eight people in various parts of the country in recent days, suspected of preparing acts of sabotage."
He refrained from disclosing specific information about the operation, emphasizing that the investigation is still in progress and that additional strategic efforts are currently being implemented.
