Ban Social Media For Minors, Says Top Swiss School Principal
-
Français
fr
Thomas Minder préconise d'interdire les réseaux sociaux aux mineurs
Original
Read more: Thomas Minder préconise d'interdire les réseaux sociaux aux mineur
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Social media should be banned for minors,” Minder said in an interview published in Tamedia newspapers on Tuesday. Adults are already not in a position to use these applications sensibly, he said:“Do we really want algorithms to be developed to have a hold on our children's immature brains?”
The president of the school principals association points out that the issue of a ban on social media for minors often goes hand in hand with that of a ban on mobile phones in schools. Banning mobile phones from school playgrounds is“political advertising by education ministers,” he added.More More Climate solutions Why TikTok's influence worries Europe – and why Switzerland is not immune
This content was published on Mar 5, 2025 Switzerland has ruled out a ban despite growing concerns over youth mental health and democracy.Read more: Why TikTok's influence worries Europe – and why Switzerland is not immune
Comparing smartphone addiction to that of alcohol or tobacco,“particularly where social media are concerned”, he believes that the question should instead be how to protect young people in their use of smartphones.Favourable public opinion
A study published in May revealed that 80% of Swiss people are in favour of a ban on social media for under-16s. Support for a ban on mobile phones in schools is almost as high.External Content
In March, the Swiss senate approved a postulate calling for a study into whether banning access to platforms such as TikTok or Instagram for under-16s could have an effect on youth protection.
In Australia, which is a pioneer in restricting social media for minors, teenagers can only use social networks such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram from the age of 16.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:External Content
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment