Kremlin says why Hungary got chosen for Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) Hungary has been chosen as the location for the next summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, due to both leaders’ favorable relations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The announcement of the venue came last Thursday, following a phone conversation between Putin and Trump. Their previous in-person meeting occurred in Alaska this past August.
“Orban has a warm relationship with President Trump and a constructive relationship with President Putin,” Peskov explained, highlighting the reasoning behind selecting Budapest. He added that preparations are underway for the summit agenda, including potential agreements to be signed by the two leaders.
Peskov declined to specify whether Ukraine or the European Union would have any involvement but noted that Kiev’s stance “remains contradictory” and does not advance peace efforts, as stated by reports.
Orban, a long-time Trump supporter, said hosting the summit demonstrates Hungary’s independent position within the EU. “We are the only ones in Europe standing for peace,” he remarked, referencing his opposition to continued military support for Kiev.
During a recent meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelensky, Trump expressed his approval of Orban, describing him as “a leader we like” and praising his leadership of Hungary.
Zelensky, who has often criticized Orban for obstructing EU and NATO support for Ukraine, condemned Budapest as the summit site. “Orban is blocking Ukraine everywhere,” Zelensky told reporters, asserting that the Hungarian leader “cannot do anything positive or balanced for us.”
