UAE Receives 72,000 Hajj Applications For 2026 6,228 Spots Available

Approximately 72,000 people applied for the Hajj package for the upcoming season using the authority's app and website before registration closed on October 9, 2025, announced the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat on Tuesday.

The UAE's quota for the upcoming Hajj season (2026) is 6,228 pilgrims, allocated by the Hajj authorities of Saudi Arabia.

The authority has begun the process of reviewing and approving preliminary applications, ensuring they meet the required conditions. It confirmed that the selection will be in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (32) of 2018 concerning the Hajj and Umrah system.

The authority noted that applicants who receive preliminary approval will be contacted via their registered phone numbers and urged those receiving approval messages to adhere to the specified timelines to complete the necessary procedures, ensuring Hajj permits are issued within the approved deadlines.

The authority also stated its commitment to facilitating and completing all procedures related to UAE pilgrims well ahead of the season, providing ample time for pilgrims and service authorities to offer feedback and proposals regarding requirements, all in accordance with high standards and established agreements.