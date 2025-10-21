Registration For 17Th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Reaches 80 Percent Of Capacity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Registration for the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has reached 80% capacity weeks before the event, underscoring the growing global appeal of the sport's most prestigious competition.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship will take place from November 12 to 22, 2025 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. The 11-day event will welcome elite jiu-jitsu athletes and top-ranked competitors worldwide, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu and a leading destination for sport, culture, and tourism.

More than a championship, the event is a global celebration of sport and culture that brings together athletes and fans from every continent in a spirit of diversity, respect, and friendship. It also reflects the UAE capital's commitment to hosting world-class events that promote excellence, community, and cultural exchange.

The organising committee of the event noted that the surge in registrations reflects athletes' confidence in the championship's professional organisation and high standards. It urged those wishing to compete to complete their registrations soon, as entry limits across all divisions are expected to be reached in the coming weeks.