US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky pass away aged of twenty-nine
(MENAFN) American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a former world youth champion and a prominent voice in modern chess, has died at the age of 29, according to reports.
“The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel’s unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community,” the Charlotte Chess Center wrote on X. “We ask for privacy as the family grieves.”
The cause of his death has not been disclosed, as stated by reports.
Born in San Mateo County, California, Naroditsky began playing chess as a child and rose to international recognition after winning the Under-12 World Championship in 2007. He earned the grandmaster title at 18 and consistently ranked among the world’s top 200 players in classical chess.
Naroditsky also excelled in blitz chess, achieving a top-25 global ranking and claiming the US National Blitz Championship in August.
Colleagues and fans praised him for making the game more approachable, with thousands tuning in to his Twitch and YouTube streams for commentary and educational content.
“He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful,” American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura said during a livestream, as reported.
Just days before his death, Naroditsky had uploaded a video titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?,” in which he told fans he was “back, better than ever” after a brief creative hiatus.
Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok, a longtime friend, reflected: “It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend.”
Naroditsky studied history at Stanford University and later dedicated himself to coaching top junior players in Charlotte, North Carolina.
