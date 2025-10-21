Amir Appoints CEO For Qatar Media Corporation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today Amiri Resolution No. 43 of 2025 appointing Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani as CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation.

The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.