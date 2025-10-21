Amir Appoints CEO For Qatar Media Corporation
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today Amiri Resolution No. 43 of 2025 appointing Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani as CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation.
The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment