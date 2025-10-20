403
Gold May Surge to USD10,000 Amid Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Gold is gaining renewed attention as a financial safe haven, with JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon projecting that prices could skyrocket to $10,000 per ounce.
The valuable metal, traditionally regarded as protection against inflation and depreciating currencies due to its autonomy from governmental and central banking systems, has recently broken records.
Earlier this month, gold exceeded the $4,000 milestone for the first time and has continued to rise.
As of Wednesday, the metal had surged by 58% in 2025, reaching an all-time high of $4,218.29 per ounce — more than double its price from 2023, when it remained below $2,000.
Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington on Tuesday, Dimon remarked, “I’m not a gold buyer – it costs 4% to own it,” but added, “But it could easily go to $5,000 or even $10,000 in environments like this.”
He emphasized that various economic and geopolitical issues are steering investors toward gold to mitigate financial risk.
These include increased U.S. tariffs, expanding fiscal deficits, rising inflation, technological shifts such as artificial intelligence, and international friction, including growing military activity.
Though Dimon refrained from labeling gold as overpriced, he acknowledged, “it’s one of the few times in my life it’s semi-rational to have some in your portfolio.”
His remarks echo the sentiments of other financial leaders. On the same day, billionaire investor Ray Dalio described gold as an “excellent diversifier of the portfolio,” especially in an era marked by swelling national debts, heightened global instability, and fading trust in the reliability of fiat currencies.
