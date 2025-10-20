403
Petro Responds to Trump’s “Drug Leader” Claim
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded on Sunday to US President Donald Trump’s accusation of calling him a “drug leader.”
In a firm rebuttal, Petro asserted that the real issue lies with Trump as an individual and not with the United States as a nation.
He made his comments through a post on the American social media platform X, emphasizing that: “The problem is with Trump, not with the US.”
Despite his political differences with Trump, Petro conveyed a message of respect toward the United States.
“I respect the history, culture, and people of the US,” he said, noting that he does not see the American people as adversaries. Instead, he made it clear that his criticism was directed solely at the former president.
Responding directly to Trump’s claim that labeled him a “drug dealer,” Petro rejected the accusation outright. “Mr. Trump, Colombia has never been rude to the US; on the contrary, it has always admired its culture,” he remarked.
He went on to describe himself as someone far removed from the motivations typically associated with criminal enterprises.
“I am neither a businessperson nor a drug trafficker. There is no greed in my heart. I have never been able to align with greed,” he stated, elaborating that true “mafia” behavior is driven by avarice—a trait he linked to capitalism.
Petro further addressed a recent incident involving a vessel in the Caribbean Sea, which the US had reportedly suspected of being associated with the National Liberation Army (ELN), a Colombian guerrilla group.
According to local media outlets, however, Petro denied any ELN connection to the boat and questioned the consequences of the US military action.
He urged accountability for the death of a fisherman from Santa Marta, asking: “What will you say to that family? Please explain why you helped cause the death of a humble fisherman from Santa Marta.”
He underscored the significance of the region, referring to it as “the land where Bolívar died -- a place known as the heart of the world.”
