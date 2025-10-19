All About Muhurat Trading 2025: The Most Auspicious Hour For Investors

As the festival of lights draws near, excitement is not just in the air but also on Dalal Street. Every year, Diwali brings with it a special tradition that blends faith, finance, and festivity, Muhurat Trading. For decades, investors have marked this hour-long session as a symbol of fresh beginnings and prosperity, seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and success in the new year. This year's session will mark the beginning of Samvat 2082, the Hindu New Year for the trading community.

If you're planning to make your first trade of the year or are simply curious about what makes this day so special, here's everything you need to know about Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 on the NSE and BSE.

What Exactly is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is more than just an hour of market activity - it's a beautiful blend of tradition and optimism. The word 'Muhurat' means an auspicious time to begin something new.

This custom started back in 1957 with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and over time, it has become one of the most symbolic events in India's financial calendar. The idea is simple: start the new Samvat year with a positive investment, believing that wealth made during this time brings long-term prosperity.

Even for seasoned investors, this day carries a certain emotion - a reminder that markets aren't just about numbers; they're also about faith, intention, and the power of beginnings.

When is Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025?

This year, the Muhurat Trading session will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Both NSE and BSE will follow the same schedule:



Pre-open session: 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Main trading session: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM Post-close modification: Till 2:55 PM

It's a short but special window and for many investors, it's one of the most meaningful hours of the entire year.

Why Muhurat Trading Matters

In the world of investing, not every moment is purely about returns. Muhurat Trading represents gratitude, positivity, and hope.

Traditionally, families would buy gold, silver, or stocks on Diwali as a gesture of good fortune. Today, that same spirit continues on Dalal Street. Investors buy shares not to make a quick profit but as an offering, a“shubh shuruaat”, or auspicious start, to the new year.

Many investors also use this time to review their portfolios, rebalance their goals, and commit to long-term financial discipline. It's about investing with intention, not impulse.

Who Can Take Part in Muhurat Trading?

Anyone with a Demat account can participate - from retail investors to institutions. There's no minimum investment, so even buying a single share is symbolic and meaningful.

Most brokers open all major segments during this session, but it's always a good idea to confirm the specifics with your broker before trading.

How to Trade During Muhurat

Trading during Muhurat is now as easy as lighting a Diwali diya. Thanks to online platforms and mobile apps, investors can participate from anywhere, even while celebrating with family.

Here's what to do:



Plan your trades early. Pick stocks that align with your long-term goals.

Place your order between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM. Keep it symbolic. Focus on good quality, not quantity.

When Will Trades Be Settled?

Since Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour session, trade settlements work slightly differently.

All equity delivery orders placed on October 20 and 21 will be settled on October 23, as October 22 is a holiday for Diwali Balipratipada.

Intraday orders will be squared off automatically by 2:30 PM.

So, plan your trades accordingly and avoid leaving open positions beyond the session.

Tips to Make the Most of Muhurat Trading



Enter the session with a positive and patient mindset.

Use this opportunity to review and rebalance your portfolio.

Avoid rushing into trades out of FOMO (fear of missing out).

Always consult your financial advisor for tailored guidance. Treat this as a symbolic start, not a quick money-making window.

Common Myths About Muhurat Trading

While the day carries great emotional and cultural value, it's important to separate faith from fiction:

Myth: Muhurat Trading guarantees profits.

Truth: It's symbolic, not predictive.

Myth: You must invest a large amount.

Truth: Even one share counts. It's the intention that matters.

Myth: Missing the session brings bad luck.

Truth: Absolutely not! The markets are open year-round, and investing anytime with discipline is equally auspicious.