CADO Raises $4.5 Million In Pre-Seed Round To Accelerate Regional And Global Expansion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)CADO, the UAE-founded premium gifting platform, has announced the close of its, marking a major step in its mission to redefine the global gifting economy. The round included participation from Sanabil 500, a venture capital and startup acceleration initiative in the MENA region; a German family office; and a group of high-net-worth and angel investors.

Founded by, CADO began as a three-person startup in Dubai and has since scaled into a regional leader operating across the. The platform digitalises and elevates the gifting experience, merging creativity, logistics, and technology to make corporate gifting smart, effortless, and emotionally resonant.

“When I started CADO, my vision was to modernise and elevate the art of gifting; to blend innovation with meaning and make every gesture effortless yet deeply personal,” said Leila Al Marashi, Founder and CEO of CADO. Our expansion into Saudi Arabia has been an inspiring part of our journey, where we're building an ecosystem that connects artisans, suppliers, and businesses with a shared commitment to excellence and creativity. This milestone allows us to continue expanding across the region and beyond, shaping a future where gifting is as intelligent as it is heartfelt.”

CADO's client portfolio includes over, among them

The new funding will accelerate CADO's, where it is developing alinking artisans, artists, suppliers, and investors. It will also fuel the company's, beginning with its launch in

Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner, Sanabil 500, said:“CADO is redefining what modern gifting means for today's connected world. Their model merges creativity, technology, and cultural relevance-creating a new global category rooted in human connection.”

Following itsand the, CADO is positioning itself as the, bridging local craftsmanship with global innovation.

