Sunny Deol Brings A Power-Packed Story Of Courage With 'Gabru' First Look

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screen with“Gabru,” a film that promises a powerful tale of courage and conscience.

The actor, on Sunday, unveiled the first look, giving a glimpse of the intense and gripping story that reflects his signature style of valor and integrity. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny dropped a short video and captioned it as,“Power isnt what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here's something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru in Cinemas 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!.”

The video opens with a striking image of Sunny Deol wearing an intense expression. One scene shows the 'Gadar' actor carrying the body of a little girl, while another depicts him clad in a kurta-pajama, sitting with a serious look. The video concludes with the text:“Sunny Deol in and as Gabru.”

The 'Jaat' actor announced his next project on the occasion of his 68th birthday today. Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday with a cozy gathering of family and close friends. The Gadar 2 star shared a heartfelt Instagram video, giving a glimpse of his special midnight celebrations.

In the video, Deol was seen outdoors, watching a dazzling display of fireworks illuminate the night sky. The surrounding area was adorned with festive lights, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere. His team could be heard cheering,“Happy Birthday!” as he smiled and enjoyed the joyous moment.

Accompanying the clip, Sunny shared a simple yet cheerful caption:“Happy Birthday to me.”

His brother, Bobby Deol, also took to social media to wish him. The 'Animal' actor shared a cheerful photo, writing,“Love you Bhaiya. Happy Birthday.”

On the professional front, Sunny recently completed shooting for“Border 2,” which also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. He is next set to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's“Lahore 1947.”