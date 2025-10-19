403
Apple Strikes Five-Year Media Rights Deal with Formula 1
(MENAFN) In a major move announced Friday, Apple and Formula 1 have struck a five-year media rights agreement that will bring exclusive coverage of every F1 race to Apple TV in the United States starting in 2025.
"The partnership builds on Apple’s deepening relationship with Formula 1," Apple said in a statement, referencing the Apple original film, F1 The Movie.
"United by a commitment to innovation and fan experience, the partnership sets the stage for Formula 1’s continued growth in the US."
Under the new deal, Apple TV subscribers will gain access to all Formula 1 events, including practice runs, qualifying rounds, and sprint sessions. Notably, certain practice sessions and selected races will be available for free on the Apple TV app throughout the season.
While F1’s own streaming platform, F1 TV Premium, will still be accessible in the US, it will now require an Apple TV subscription instead of operating as an independent service.
“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the US front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted the existing synergy: “We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie … We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked."
Additionally, Apple announced that F1 The Movie will premiere globally on Apple TV on December 12.
The partnership comes as Formula 1 experiences rapid growth, with its US audience hitting 52 million in 2024. According to the 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, conducted with Motorsport Network, "47% of new US Formula 1 fans, who have been following the sport for five years or less, are aged 18-24 and over half are female."
This deal cements Apple’s position as a key player in sports streaming while fueling Formula 1’s expanding footprint in the crucial US market.
