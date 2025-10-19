Mcdonald's Staff Open Fires At Armed Customer, Video Goes Viral - Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident, McDonald's customer infuriated over long wait threatened mass shooting. The staff shot the armed customer in the neck. The dispute reported from October 12 happened around 3 AM (local time) in Florida.

According to a video release by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Friday, October 17, the altercation began when two late-night customers became infuriated with the long wait time in the drive-thru line. The shooter was identified as 21-year-old McDonald's employee named Yoan Soto who was working an overnight shift at the outlet located in Davenport.

The McDonald's armed customers in discussion are 19-year-old Peter Story, 19 and 18-year-old Nicholas Jones, Grady Judd said.

The caption to the viral video states,“McDonald's staff shoot armed customer in NECK as threatens MASS SHOOTING.” Describing the post, the comment thread states,“Florida diner Peter Story threatens 'to shoot the place up with a 30-clip' over long wait - footage/reports from Polk County Sheriff's Office.”

In the video, the Sheriff suggested that the food outlet became“overwhelmed” with online orders and Yoan Soto refused to take any more orders following his manager's directives as they tried to catch up with the pending orders. The two men outraged with the response, threatened to beat him after his shift at the store ended. The altercation intensified when the two got into the store. The desperate efforts of the 22-year-old manager to calm down the situation were in vain.

The confrontation turned violent and in the heat of the moment, Yoan Soto pulled the trigger and the bullet shaved passed one of the rebels. Claiming that Soto was acting in self-defense, the sheriff said,“And as they try to grab his gun, [Soto] pulls the trigger, and he shoots Peter Story in the neck.”

Terming the scruffle as 'McRattle,' the Polk County Sheriff added,“It's a blessing that it was a very minor wound, but you know what? When you start shooting McGuns, you get people's McAttention,” Judd said. According to Grady Judd, Story injured his neck in the gunfire following which he and his partner fled the scene. Calling Soto“McScared,” the police officer said that the shooter fled the scene with the shell casings.

Jones and Story were“charged with trespass after warning and disorderly conduct” while Soto was charged with tampering with evidence.