Delhi Records AQI Above 400 In Some Areas Air Turns 'Severe' On Diwali Eve
India Gate recorded an AQI of 269, and water sprinklers have been deployed to combat the rising pollution levels.Also Read | AQI stays in 'poor' category for fifth day as Delhi prepares for Diwali
The surge in pollution is mainly linked to increased vehicular emissions, the city's primary source on Saturday, contributing 15.6% of total emissions, according to the Decision Support System.
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad recorded a "very poor" AQI of 324, while Noida (298) and Gurugram (258) remained in the 'poor' category.Also Read | Google celebrates Diwali with interactive animation on search - How to view it
The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts similar conditions in the coming days, with no immediate relief expected. As Diwali approaches air quality may worsen further due to firecracker use and stubble burning in neighbouring states.
On the weather front, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal.
The IMD has forecast a clear sky for Sunday, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 19 degrees Celsius.Supreme Court allows green crackers
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court approved the use and sale of green crackers, which are considered less harmful than conventional fireworks. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai permitted green crackers from 18 to 21 October, restricting their use to 6 am–7 am and 6 pm–10 pm on these days.Also Read | Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Heartfelt 100+ wishes, greetings for loved ones
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR activated Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the AQI hovered between 201 and 300. Under this stage, 27 preventive measures must be strictly implemented across the NCR, including the use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and dust control in road construction, repair, and maintenance activities, according to PTI.
