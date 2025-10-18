Gaza Ceasefire At Risk? US Cites 'Credible Reports' Of Hamas Attack Plans On Palestinians

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States has said it has received“credible reports” suggesting that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the US State Department said such an assault“would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement brokered by President Donald Trump to end the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

No further details were provided about the potential attack, but the US Department emphasised that any such act by Hamas on the people of Gaza would carry serious consequences.

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the statement said.

President Trump also reiterated his warning on social media, writing:“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

The ceasefire, seen as one of the most fragile peace arrangements in recent Middle East history, has faced ongoing tension since its inception. Washington's latest statement underscores the growing concern that renewed violence could destabilise the region once again.

(More to come...)