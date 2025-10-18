Huawei Launches Resilient & Secure Target Network Integration Solution, Helping Customers Advance Network Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) During GITEX Global 2025, Huawei launched the Enterprise Network Integration Service 6.0: Resilient & Secure Target Network Integration Solution. This solution is based on network connectivity, cross-network domain planning and design, construction and optimization, AI algorithms, and unified scheduling technologies. It helps customers in industries such as finance, transportation, government, and mining to build efficient, reliable, and intelligent resilient network infrastructure.

In the financial sector, the solution supports customers in building a leading, secure, and reliable financial target network that can evolve smoothly through target network planning, distributed multi-center network integration, and network resilience assessment and optimization. It achieves 99.999% high availability and 100% compliance with security standards, ensuring zero errors during changes and zero damage during migration.

In the transportation sector, through cross-domain network planning, FRMCS wireless network integration, backbone network migration and evolution, and integrated optical and visual perception systems, customers can build a railway operational communication target network that is highly reliable, easy to evolve between generations, and ensures a guaranteed user experience. The solution achieves comprehensive coverage of over 40 complex railway scenarios and maintains 99.999% high reliability across the entire network, effectively supporting the stable operation of train control, train dispatching, and other business systems.

In the government sector, we provided comprehensive lifecycle services, including cybersecurity consulting and assessment, planning and integration, operational support, and specialized assurance, to help customers establish a secure communication network with robust protection, rapid response, and stable operation. The solution achieved 100% identification of known risks and effectively filters out 95% of repeated security alerts, ensuring zero major cybersecurity incidents throughout the year.

In the mining sector, we integrated ICT technologies such as 5G and AI with mining production processes and implemented intelligent applications throughout the entire mining production process to achieve dedicated network integration and intelligent remote control for mining customers. By combining drone technology with four-dimensional modeling capabilities and precise measurement techniques, and leveraging AI models to integrate human expertise, we enabled intelligent monitoring and scheduling of mining operations. The solution helped mining operations achieve 100% unmanned operations across the entire mining surface, improve digital measurement efficiency by 5 to 8 times, and reduce fluctuations in ore quality and grade by 2%.

In the future, Huawei will continue to collaborate with industry partners to accelerate technological innovation, enhance the foundational technologies and competitiveness of integration services, and provide resilient and secure network infrastructure for core production networks across more industries, helping customers achieve intelligent transformation and leap forward.