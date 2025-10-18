Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Yang Chen-Ning Perishes
In an obituary released by CCTV, it was stated that the scientist passed away due to illness.
Yang and theoretical physicist Tsung-Dao Lee jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1957 for their groundbreaking work on the laws of parity. He was awarded the Nobel Prize at the age of 35.
Yang was also a professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing and served as the honorary dean of its Institute for Advanced Study.
Throughout his career, the physicist worked across many fields of physics, showing particular interest in statistical mechanics and the principles of symmetry.
He also received the Albert Einstein Award in 1957 and was granted an honorary doctorate from Princeton University the following year.
As reported by Ukrinform, the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to American-Israeli economist Joel Mokyr, French economist Philippe Aghion, and Canadian economist Peter Howitt for explaining innovation-driven economic growth.
