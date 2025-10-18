Bitcoin Slips Below $108K, Altcoins Drop Over 10%

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking), Markets across the board are in risk-off mode as concerns mount over the US regional banking sector and broader credit market stress. The ripple effect is particularly evident in cryptocurrency markets, where bitcoin has slipped below the recent $108,000 support level, triggering liquidations in the bitcoin perpetual futures market totaling $147 million, according to Coinglass data.

More speculative altcoins have been hit harder, with declines exceeding 10% in some cases. Analysts are now watching the $100,000 level as potential support for bitcoin.

Despite the recent volatility, the crypto market continues to attract attention as investors assess both risk and opportunity in a shifting macroeconomic landscape.

