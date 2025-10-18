ATESH Members Help Damage Russian Air Defense Systems Near Tokmak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

Partisans of the movement working in the Russian 291st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment provided precise coordinates of the Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system positions. The air defense crews had been deployed to cover the regiment's command post in the Tokmak area.

The information included not only coordinates but also the crews' duty schedules, missile resupply routes, and reload times.

ATESH partisans disrupt Russian military rail supplies in southern Ukraine

The data on the parking locations of the air defense systems was particularly valuable, allowing the Defense Forces to deliver a serious strike against the occupiers' air defenses.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance of launch sites of Russian surface-to-air missile systems.