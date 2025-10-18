Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ATESH Members Help Damage Russian Air Defense Systems Near Tokmak

ATESH Members Help Damage Russian Air Defense Systems Near Tokmak


2025-10-18 08:03:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

Partisans of the movement working in the Russian 291st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment provided precise coordinates of the Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system positions. The air defense crews had been deployed to cover the regiment's command post in the Tokmak area.

The information included not only coordinates but also the crews' duty schedules, missile resupply routes, and reload times.

Read also: ATESH partisans disrupt Russian military rail supplies in southern Ukraine

The data on the parking locations of the air defense systems was particularly valuable, allowing the Defense Forces to deliver a serious strike against the occupiers' air defenses.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance of launch sites of Russian surface-to-air missile systems.

MENAFN18102025000193011044ID1110215448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search