'How Will Americans Eat This Thanksgiving?' Millions Face Food Stamp Cuts As US Shutdown Grinds On

MENAFN - Live Mint) US government shutdown: With Thanksgiving nearing, millions of Americans now face the grim prospect of going hungry as a bitter political stalemate in Washington threatens to halt food stamp payments next month, leaving 42 million people caught between partisan brinkmanship and an empty plate.

| SNAP benefits: Who will get affected if US govt shutdown continues? Why are millions at risk of losing food aid?

Millions of vulnerable Americans could soon lose access to food assistance as the federal government shutdown continues to disrupt critical welfare programmes. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - better known as food stamps - is expected to run out of funding in just two weeks, according to US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“So you're talking about millions and millions of vulnerable families, of hungry families that are not going to have access to these programs because of this shutdown,” Rollins told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

| 'It's a Chuck Schumer shutdown, as his career has failed': Trump

Roughly 42 million people rely on SNAP benefits each month, making it one of the largest anti-hunger initiatives in the United States. With an average benefit of $188 per person, the programme serves about one in eight Americans.

What led to the funding crisis fuelled US govt shutdown?

The current funding lapse stems from a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over a federal spending package. The impasse forced the US government to shut down on 1 October, disrupting agencies nationwide.

Like other members of the Trump administration, Rollins placed blame on Democrats, claiming they were prioritising politics over people. She wrote on X that Democrats are putting“their political agenda ahead of food security for American families.”

| US Govt Shutdown Prolongs After Senate Rejects Funding Bill, Mike Johnson Fumes

Democrats, meanwhile, argue that Republicans are at fault for refusing to negotiate on a spending deal that would extend enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies.

How much funding is left for SNAP?

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently warned states that funds will not cover full November benefits if the shutdown continues. It asked states to delay November payments“until further notice.”

| Thune's Obamacare negotiations fail! Senate kills funding bill for 10th time

While SNAP has a contingency fund of about $6 billion, next month's benefits would require around $8 billion, leaving a $2 billion shortfall. Asked if the USDA would make partial payments, officials pointed to Rollins' remarks that funds will be depleted within two weeks.

What has been the reaction from states?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul criticised the federal directive halting the processing of benefits, calling it“a deliberate and unprecedented decision intended to inflict pain on millions of hardworking American families.”

“The federal government should instead do everything in its power to prioritise our most vulnerable and make funding available for this critical program,” Hochul said in a statement on Friday.

Already, 17 states have stopped accepting new SNAP applications, since their systems cannot process separate payments for October and November. Other states that can do so continue to distribute benefits to new enrollees.

Could the Trump administration intervene again?

The administration recently diverted $300 million in tariff revenue to sustain another nutrition aid initiative, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programme, which supports about seven million mothers and children. That infusion is expected to keep WIC operational through the end of October.

However, a senior USDA official told CNN there is not enough tariff revenue to also cover the SNAP shortfall for November.

| US Govt shutdown continues as Senate rejects stopgap funding bill for 10th time

This situation mirrors the 2018–2019 government shutdown, when food stamp funding was similarly at risk. Then, the USDA invoked a 30-day payment provision to ensure benefits were delivered - though the move proved unnecessary after the shutdown ended.

What are advocates saying?

Experts warn that the potential halt in SNAP benefits could have devastating consequences, particularly with Thanksgiving approaching.

“Food stamps provide critical assistance to families who need the help to be able to eat,” said Gina Plata-Nino, acting director of SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center.“The November benefits are especially important with Thanksgiving on the horizon,” she added, noting that food pantries are already overstretched.

| With thousands of jobs gone, defiant Democrats say they won't be cowed by Trump

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities also urged the government to act.“We can't let households who need help purchasing food become another casualty of this shutdown,” said Ty Jones Cox, the group's vice president for food assistance.

What happens next?

Unless Congress reaches a funding agreement or the administration identifies emergency resources, millions could lose access to food aid by November.

Advocates stress that swift intervention is essential to prevent hunger across the country. For now, the future of the nation's primary food assistance lifeline hangs in political limbo - with tens of millions of Americans waiting anxiously for Washington to act.