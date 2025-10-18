J&K Statehood At Appropriate Time: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday promised the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir“at an appropriate time” and assured a“good resolution” of demands raised by the people of Ladakh.

Speaking at a media conclave organized by ABP News and Hindustan, Shah said that since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has“taken a U-turn” in terms of security, adding that“no local terrorist has been recruited in the last nine months.” He described this as a“qualitative change” in a region where separatism had been festering since the 1990s.

“Earlier, Pakistan placed arms in the hands of our children. Now the situation has changed. The people of Jammu and Kashmir feel they belong to the entire country, and the entire country belongs to them,” Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the restoration of democratic processes, he noted that panchayat, municipal, and legislative assembly elections have been successfully held, with Rajya Sabha polls expected in due course.

On Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks about a lingering gulf between J-K and New Delhi over statehood, Shah said,“He may be speaking out of political compulsions. But statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, following discussions with him.”

Regarding recent agitations in Ladakh, Shah said the Union government is“in talks with the committees of Leh and Kargil” and urged the people to remain patient, assuring that“there will be a good resolution of all their just demands.”

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently in jail for allegedly inciting protests in Leh, Shah said,“I can speak of the demands of the people, not about any individual. The matter is before the court, which will decide based on evidence.”