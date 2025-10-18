Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AIIB Considering Funding For Middle Corridor Development

2025-10-18 09:12:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 19. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is evaluating a $564 million financing to support the "Transforming Rail Connectivity in Kazakhstan (Middle Corridor Development)" project, Trend reports via AIIB.

The project aims to co-guarantee commercial loans alongside the World Bank to back Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's (KTZ) national company's priority infrastructure program over the coming years. A key component is the construction of a new greenfield railway line between Mointy and Kyzylzhar, designed to optimize the alignment and increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor transport route.

The planned railway shortcut in central Kazakhstan will help bypass congested bottleneck sections, improving throughput capacity and reducing travel distances along the corridor. The initiative also includes technical assistance to enhance KTZ's ability to access financial markets and mobilize long-term private investment.

The initiative aims to enhance and upgrade Kazakhstan's rail infrastructure to accommodate the increasing transit and trade requirements between East Asia and Europe, concurrently bolstering the fiscal viability of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's railway capital allocations.

