Feature: Gaza's Mothers, Doctors Keep Hope Alive Amid Conflict, Ruin

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 19 (NNN-XINHUA) – At dawn, obstetrician-gynecologist, Somaya Shomer, walks briskly towards al-Awda field hospital, in al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Balancing her duties as a physician and a mother of three, she helps women give birth amid war and devastation.

“In my previous pregnancies, I enjoyed every stage,” said the 34-year-old gynecologist, stepping into an examination room that now serves as both clinic and shelter.“But this time, I'm filled with worries, about my health, food shortages and the ongoing conflict.”

Before her current pregnancy reached its final stage, Shomer worked more than 50 hours a week.“Now I manage about 35. Every day we receive more than 200 cases, and the number keeps rising with the displacement,” she said.

Despite her role as a doctor, Shomer faces the same struggles as her patients. Every morning, she prepares a simple meal of bread and vegetables for her family, before heading to work.“I get exhausted quickly and cannot access food like milk or fruit that pregnant women need. Most of the time, I eat small portions that are not enough for the baby,” she said.

When she returns home, fatigue often prevents her from spending much time with her children.“Even uninterrupted sleep or a clean glass of water has become a luxury,” she said.“Sometimes I fall asleep in my work clothes.”

Conditions at the hospital reflect the broader humanitarian crisis. Patients crowd narrow corridors, waiting their turn on plastic chairs. The sound of ambulance sirens mixes with cries. Nurses record new arrivals, while doctors provide care with minimal equipment.

“Many of our colleagues were killed or displaced,” said Heba Nassar, a Palestinian nurse, who lost her home, adding,“We work with the minimum available, to give women some sense of safety.”

Among the waiting patients was Alaa al-Madhoon, 35, displaced from Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.“I am in my fifth month of pregnancy. But there is a lack of food and inadequate medical care. Some women cannot even get basic check-ups,” she said.

Al-Madhoon, who lost her brother Ahmad in an airstrike five months ago, said that, she had not planned for the pregnancy.“I knew well how much women suffer in wartime. But fate had its way. If I have a boy, I will name him Ahmad,” she added.

Despite shortages, the hospital continues operating daily. International organisations occasionally provide bottled water, disinfectants and medical supplies, but staff say it barely meets the need.

For Shomer, the challenges extend beyond the hospital.“My husband is also a doctor,” she said.“Sometimes we're both on duty, leaving our children alone. This is a heavy responsibility, but we keep going.”

In the delivery ward, moments of fear sometimes give way to moments of hope.“With every birth, we feel that hope is still possible, that life is stronger than death,” Shomer said.

The conflict in Gaza has entered its third year, and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. According to the Gaza health authorities, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, including about 20,100 women and 10,400 children, while over 169,000 have been injured.

Despite the hardships, the sound of newborns continues to echo in hospitals.“Every child born is a message that our people cling to life, despite all difficulties,” Shomer said.– NNN-XINHUA