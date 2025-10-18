5 Former Rivals John Cena Is Unlikely To Face During His WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena's farewell tour has fans buzzing, but several legendary rivals won't be part of his final run.

Seth Rollins had teased a showdown with John Cena, even calling himself the true“GOAT” of WWE. A clash between the two would have been a fitting generational battle. However, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. Reports suggest he will undergo surgery and could miss around six months of action. With that timeline, a retirement tour match against Cena is simply off the table.

Edge remains one of Cena's greatest rivals, and many fans hoped for one last encounter. Cena himself has paid tribute to The Rated R Superstar during his farewell tour. Unfortunately, Edge is still under contract with AEW, and his deal may have been extended due to injury time. On top of that, he is currently filming another season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney Plus. These commitments make his participation in Cena's retirement tour highly unlikely.

Chris Jericho's name has also been linked to Cena's farewell matches. The Demo God has not appeared on AEW television since April, when The Learning Tree faction disbanded. While rumors suggest he could return to WWE in January, he remains under AEW contract until the end of the year. Reports even hint at a surprise Royal Rumble appearance in 2026. With his current obligations, Jericho is not a realistic option for Cena's retirement opponents.

The Rock himself revealed that he has some influence over Cena's retirement tour, sparking speculation about a possible clash. While the idea of Cena vs. Rock one last time would electrify fans, the reality is different. The Rock has slimmed down for his role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film and is focused on his acting career. After receiving praise for his performance as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, he is unlikely to risk injury by stepping back into the ring.

Batista was once floated as a dream final opponent for Cena, with Peter Rosenberg even suggesting the idea publicly. The Animal, however, has been retired since 2018 and is only awaiting his Hall of Fame induction. Now a full‐time actor, Batista has slimmed down considerably to fit Hollywood roles. Returning to the ring is not in his plans, making a Cena vs. Batista farewell clash impossible.