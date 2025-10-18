Will Omar Move SC For J&K's Statehood?

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he is considering becoming a party to the Supreme Court plea seeking the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, asserting that his government will not ally with the BJP to hasten the process.

Omar said he is consulting senior lawyers in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Delhi to explore the legal option, given his unique position as someone who has served both as the chief minister of a state and of a Union Territory.

“I don't think anybody else understands the disadvantages that we are put to by being a UT than I do. I am the only person in the entire country with the experience of being both the chief minister of a state and the chief minister of a UT. I can put it on paper and share with the honourable Supreme Court when they have to decide about the statehood to J&K,” he said.

He added that the decision will depend on legal advice.“This is something that is actively being discussed with a legal team and based on their opinion, there is a possibility that as chief minister, I will make myself a party to this case,” he said.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and has given the Centre four weeks to respond.

On the political front, Omarr made it clear that his party has no plans to join hands with the BJP to speed up the statehood process.“Tying up with the BJP or an alliance with the BJP is out of the question,” he said.