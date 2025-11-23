Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU To Hold 'Special Meeting' On Ukraine On Monday

2025-11-23 12:05:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Council President Antonio Costa announced on Saturday that he had convened a "special meeting" on Ukraine, set to take place next Monday, Azernews reports.

"Work continues. I have invited all 27 EU leaders for a special meeting on Ukraine in the margins of the EU-AU Summit in Luanda on Monday," Costa wrote on his X account, and reiterated a previous statement by the European leaders regarding the United States-backed peace proposal.

The world leaders are currently gathered at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

AzerNews

