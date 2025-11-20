403
Trump Greenlights 28-Point Plan to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has authorized a comprehensive 28-point framework designed to terminate the Russia-Ukraine war, a senior administration official disclosed to media this week.
"The plan focuses on giving both sides security guarantees to secure a lasting peace," the official said. "It includes things Ukraine wants and needs to have a durable peace."
The official declined to reveal specifics of the proposal, citing ongoing negotiations with primary stakeholders.
Three US officials also told media that the framework for the peace deal has not yet been presented to Kyiv.
A US military delegation headed by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday pursuing dual objectives: examining military strategy and technology while advancing the administration's efforts to revive peace negotiations, according to two US officials, a European official and a source close to the Ukrainian government.
A US official described the visit as part of a White House effort to "restart peace negotiations."
Yet Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed reporters there were "no such plans" for Russia to meet with Driscoll following his talks in Kyiv, signaling little movement since US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin along with their top officials met in Anchorage, Alaska in August for a high-stakes summit.
A source close to the Ukrainian government and a European official with knowledge of the matter said Ukraine had no role in shaping the proposed peace plan. They said Ukraine was informed of the plan's broad contours but was not given a detailed briefing or asked to provide input.
Ukrainian officials view the proposal's timing as strategically calculated, arriving amid a corruption scandal affecting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, believing that it is most likely an attempt by the Kremlin to exploit a potentially weakened Ukrainian leadership, the source close to the Ukrainian government said.
Russia has received no official communication from Washington regarding purported "agreements" on Ukraine referenced in recent media coverage, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Wednesday.
The Kremlin previously indicated its position on a potential Ukraine peace settlement remains unchanged since Putin met with Trump in Alaska.
According to media, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev convened in Miami, Florida late last month to discuss a framework to end the war in Ukraine.
The 28-point US plan, the report said, is inspired by Trump's successful push for a deal in Gaza.
