Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's Peace Plan Serves As Framework For Negotiations Rubio

2025-11-23 12:05:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

"The peace proposal was authored by the U.S.," Rubio noted.

"It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Rubio referred to one of his earlier posts on X, in which he stated that "ending a complex and deadly war... requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas."

Therefore, according to Rubio, the parties must make mutual concessions, and work on the proposals continues.

Read also: US peace plan requires revision, coordination with Europe – Macron

As Ukrinform reported, on November 23, Ukraine, the United States, and EU countries will hold negotiations regarding Donald Trump's peace plan. The US side is expected to be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Photo: Official State Department

UkrinForm

