Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCAA, ICAO Explore Fostering Cooperation


2025-11-20 03:02:27
In charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri met yesterday with Director of the Regional Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the Middle East (MID), Mohamed Abubaker Farea, and Director of the Regional Office of ICAO for Europe and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) region, Nicolas Rallo. Discussions during the meeting explored avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of air navigation, safety, and sharing expertise, as well as the latest developments in the civil aviation sector.

The Peninsula

