Deshishku And Fearless Austria Eye Title In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Austria's FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign has been dominant so far, with the Das Team winning five games, scoring 14 goals and conceding only one.

Hermann Stadler's side have controlled every test, and their 4-0 rout of England in the last 16 underlined them as genuine contenders for the title.

Austria play at a high tempo, with quick passing and direct attacking play. Leading the line is forward Hasan Deshishku, whose movement and flair have been central to their threat. Against England, he was a constant problem and broke the deadlock early in the second half, nutmegging defender Bendito Mantato before drilling a powerful finish inside the near post.

Deshishku's pace, close control and balance make him one of the standout players in this edition of the U-17 World Cup. Speaking to FIFA after the win, the Austria Vienna prospect explained who he looks up to.

“For me, I love to watch Vinicius Jr and also Neymar,” Deshishku, who has scored four goals at the U-17 World Cup, told FIFA.

“I like Neymar's tricks a lot. I enjoy the Brazilian style, the jogo bonito!”

On the night when Austria's senior national team qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, the nation's U-17 side displayed the impressive reserves of talent coming through the ranks.

They exploded out of the blocks against England and were unfortunate not to forge ahead in the first half, striking the post and seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

Deshishku's brilliance ensured they finally went in front on 47 minutes and, after England's Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez was sent off soon after, they plundered three further unanswered goals.

Deshishku's strike was followed by two goals from Johannes Moser – the first from the penalty spot – and another from Ifeanyi Ndukwe as the Austrians put England to the sword.

Moser opened up on the confidence coursing through an Austria side who will take on Japan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

“It is a very special feeling when we produce a performance like this,” he said.“We give everything to represent Austria in the best way we can.

“Our captain (defender Jakob Pokorny) gave a very good speech before the game. He said we are the best team in the World Cup, and we want to show the world who we are.” (FIFA)