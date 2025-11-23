Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack On Dnipro: Multi-Story Building On Fire, Injuries Reported

2025-11-23 12:05:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, stated this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the region with drones. In Dnipro, fires broke out in a multi-story building and in a private home. According to preliminary information, there are injured," he wrote.

Read also: Russian army carries out more than 60 strikes on Nikopol district since morning: one killed, five wounded

In addition, a private house caught fire in the Vasylkivka community. Details are being clarified, the official added.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro during an air-raid alert.

