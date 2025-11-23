Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starmer, Trump Agree On Joint Work On Peace Plan For Ukraine


2025-11-23 12:05:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DW reported this in an article, citing a UK government representative.

It is noted that Starmer agreed with Trump on joint work by the British and American teams on a peace plan for Ukraine in Geneva on Sunday.

According to dpa, a UK government spokesperson called Starmer's conversation with Trump a "good and constructive" one.

Read also: Boris Johnson slams Trump's 'peace plan' for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, on November 22, Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Keir Starmer, during which they discussed the nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process.

Earlier, on November 21, US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan regarding the end of the war launched by Russia.

Photo: Office of the President

UkrinForm

