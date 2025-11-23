Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Injury Toll Rises To Six
"There are already 6 injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: 3 men and 3 women, all hospitalized," he wrote.
Video: Ivan Fedorov, Telegram
According to his post, two apartment buildings, a store premises, and cars were damaged.
"Assistance to residents at the attack site continues," Fedorov emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of November 22,the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia; according to preliminary information, at least five people were injured.
