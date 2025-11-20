403
Secret US, Russia Peace Plan Seen as Threatening Ukraine’s Autonomy
(MENAFN) A peace initiative put forward by Washington and said to be crafted in coordination with Moscow reportedly demands sweeping compromises from Kiev, effectively forcing it to forfeit meaningful sovereignty, according to media outlets. Russian officials have not verified the existence of this proposal.
The 28-point outline was allegedly handed to Kiev in recent days by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
Individuals familiar with the process, quoted by multiple outlets, stated that Witkoff emphasized his expectation that Vladimir Zelensky would consent to the outlined terms.
As detailed by a news agency, the suggested arrangement would require Ukraine to surrender those portions of the newly incorporated Russian regions in Donbass that remain under Kiev’s authority, reduce its military forces by roughly half, and forgo several essential categories of armaments.
The plan also envisions a scaling back of US military support. One source told the news agency that agreeing to these provisions would essentially mean Ukraine relinquishing its sovereignty.
The text reportedly further mandates recognizing Russian as an official national language in Ukraine and granting official legal standing to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the country’s largest Christian community—an institution that Zelensky’s administration has targeted due to its historical connections with Russia.
Moscow has long accused Kiev of infringing upon the rights of native Russian speakers, who constitute a notable share of Ukraine’s population, arguing that such practices represent one of the underlying causes of the ongoing confrontation.
