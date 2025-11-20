403
Boat Overturn in DR Congo Leaves Around Seventy Missing
(MENAFN) Around 70 people remain unaccounted for after a passenger vessel overturned on a river in Kasai Province in the central Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to reports from local media on Wednesday.
The vessel had been traveling toward Kinshasa from the port of Bena Dibele—more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) to the southeast—when it went down Monday on the Sankuru River, a crash attributed to sudden whirlwinds, UN radio reported.
“The boat was carrying roughly 120 people. About 50 have been rescued so far, and search efforts continue for those missing,” the report said, citing local administrator Francois Ahoka.
Francois Ahoka emphasized the challenging conditions facing emergency teams and urged families to maintain contact with local officials to assist with identifying survivors and recovered bodies.
With large portions of Congo lacking reliable road networks, river transport remains a widespread but often perilous means of travel.
