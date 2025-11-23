Ukraine Proves Wrong Those Who Sought To Destroy It Carney

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said this in a message on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the Holodomor, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's strength today stands as the clearest rebuke to those who have tried to erase it. While the Soviet regime sought to suppress the truth of the Holodomor, we have a responsibility to ensure it is never forgotten," Carney said.

He stressed that "for centuries, Russia has sought to dominate Ukraine."

"Time and time again, Ukrainians have fought back with tremendous determination – on the battlefield, in their communities, and through their unwavering commitment to their sovereignty, land, and heritage," he added.

Carney noted that "Ukraine is once again under threat."

"President Putin follows in the footsteps of those before him. He menaces Ukraine's skies, threatens its cities, and destroys its fields. Our message to the Ukrainian people: Your cause is our cause. We stand with you – now and always," he said.

November 22 marks the annual remembrance of the victims of the Holodomor famine in Ukraine. This day of memory is observed every year on the fourth Saturday of November, according to presidential decrees issued in 1998 and 2007.

By tradition, Ukrainians light a candle of remembrance in their homes to honor those who perished from the man-made famine.

Photo: Mark Carney / Facebook